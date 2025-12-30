Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru's Honeymoon In Portugal

Fresh into the new year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is soaking in every moment of her Portuguese getaway with husband Raj Nidimoru. The actress took to Instagram to share a delightful carousel from Lisbon, offering fans a peek into what looks like a blissful honeymoon phase filled with sightseeing, indulgent treats, and quiet moments of togetherness.

A Sweet Start To Married Life

The photos capture the couple exploring iconic landmarks such as the Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary at the Sanctuary of Fatima, the towering Padrao dos Descobrimentos or Monument to the Discoveries, and the bustling Arco da Rua Augusta.

One particularly endearing click shows Raj eyeing a chocolate-glazed doughnut, while another sees Samantha admiring sweeping city views, bundled up in a pink beanie.

She captioned the post, "How December goes."

Fans were quick to shower the post with love, noting how relaxed and happy the actress looks as she settles into this new chapter of her life.

A Year Of Gratitude And New Beginnings

2025 has been nothing short of transformative for Samantha. From tying the knot with Raj Nidimoru on December 1 to stepping into film production with Subham, the year has been packed with milestones.

On Christmas, the actress marked the moment with a heartfelt year-ender post, sharing a series of unseen personal and professional moments - including a candid photograph from her wedding day where Raj pulls a goofy face as she laughs, a gym video, a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, and more.

She captioned the post, "A year of gratitude."

Soon after the wedding, Samantha had also shared her first official wedding pictures with the caption "01.12.2025."

Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The former couple tied the knot in 2017 and announced their separation in 2021.

ALSO READ: Samantha Can't Take Her Eyes Off Raj Nidimoru In Hilarious Unseen Wedding Pic