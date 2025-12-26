Samantha Can't Take Her Eyes Off Raj Nidimoru In Hilarious Unseen Wedding Pic

2025 marks a special year for Samantha Ruth Prabhu. From marrying Raj Nidimoru to producing her first film, Subham, under her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures, the list is long. On Christmas, the actress took to social media to share some beautiful moments from 2025 and express her gratitude.

About Samantha's Post

Samantha's post included an unseen photo from her wedding day, showing her seated next to Raj in their wedding attire, with Raj making a goofy face as she laughed. The post also featured a BTS picture from the sets of Subham, a photo from her Mehendi, a video of her working out in the gym, and a shot of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. Samantha captioned her post: "A year of gratitude." Take a look:

After marrying on December 1, Samantha shared her first wedding photos on Instagram with the caption "01.12.2025." See the post here:

About Samantha And Raj Nidimoru

Samantha and Raj previously worked together on the hit web series The Family Man 2. Speculation about their relationship began when Samantha posted photos from the World Pickleball League on Instagram, where she was seen cheering for the Chennai Super Champs alongside Raj.

Following the wedding, an old interview clip of Samantha with Galatta India resurfaced online. In the video, she was surprised by a special message from Raj, whose kind words left her blushing. The filmmaker praised Samantha's dedication and passion for her craft, calling her ability to switch between Tamil and Telugu cinema "commendable."

Raj described her as both a "geek" and a "proper nerd," adding: "She's a bookworm; we caught her studying so hard for a scene or anything she had to do. She prepares a lot and then acts like she didn't prepare at all."

Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The couple wed in 2017 and announced their separation in 2021.



