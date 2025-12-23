Gulshan Devaiah To NDTV On Samantha-Raj Nidimoru's "Very Private" Coimbatore Wedding: 'Refreshing To See Two People Quietly Getting Married'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently got married to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in an intimate ceremony in Coimbatore on December 1. Just days after her wedding, the actress returned to work and resumed shooting for her upcoming Telugu film, Maa Inti Bangaram. The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, who spoke to NDTV about his experience working with Samantha and shared his thoughts on her private wedding.

On Working With Samantha

Gulshan described his time on set with Samantha as a memorable experience. The actor told us, "It was a very good experience working with Samantha. I really enjoyed myself. She is wonderful to work with. Raj sir is also there. Nandini Reddy, our director, is also there. It has been really nice."

Further shedding light on the chemistry with her, Gulshan said, "Sam and I have great chemistry. I knew the first time we met that we needed to be together in a film, and I told Raj sir also. I am so happy that they actually got back to me about a year later. They said, 'We have this movie, and we want you in this, and it's good.'"

Gulshan smiled and added, "I hope I get to act with Sai Pallavi now. I have been manifesting it for 5-6 years now; nothing is happening."

On Samantha And Raj's Private Wedding

The actor admitted he was surprised by the news of Samantha and Raj's wedding, which was kept extremely private.

"It was a very private affair. None of us knew. It was none of my business also. I also got to know they are together from all the tabloids that say they are together. I never really asked them. They are both fantastic people, and I have a great amount of respect for Raj sir. I have worked with him on three different projects now. He is very nice. He has given me a lot of freedom and great opportunity," said Gulshan.

Recalling his interaction with Samantha after the wedding, Gulshan added with a laugh, "I was like, 'You got married. Main do din idhar udhar jake aaya and tumne shaadi karli.' That was just me joking around, but I had no idea that they were getting married. I didn't even know they were together. When I saw them together in photos, I was like, 'Haan, maybe, they look good together. So maybe there is some truth to the rumours. It's plausible'. As opposed to Ranveer-Deepika, I was absolutely certain; the whole thing happened in front of me. I was like, 'Okay, they are together.' It was obvious."

Refreshing Change From Celebrity Weddings

Lauding Samantha's private wedding ceremony, Gulshan said, "It was a very private affair, as opposed to all the usual celebrity weddings, which are very publicised and announced. Lots of pictures; every event is being covered, every destination is discussed, what they are wearing, who is making it, how expensive it is, and all that. So it's kind of refreshing to see two people who quietly went and got married."

He concluded with his personal view on privacy and said, "If I get married, or divorced, or anything, it's a personal matter. How it can be anybody else's business. It's my perspective. I am not saying what others are doing is wrong or something. They have their perspectives. In my case, my privacy is my privacy. I don't want it to be other people's interest."

Gulshan Devaiah was recently seen in Kantara Chapter 1.



