Samantha Shares Sweet, Unseen Moment From Coimbatore Wedding With Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru got married on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony held in Coimbatore. Samantha has now shared an unseen moment from the wedding on her Instagram.

About Samantha's Post

In the picture, Samantha and Raj are seen flashing their billion-dollar smiles for the camera, dressed in their wedding attire. Take a look at the post here:

Samantha opted for a red Banarasi saree for the wedding. After the ceremony, designer Arpita Mehta shared details of Samantha's wedding look.

She wrote, "This is our very first custom red Banarasi sari - simple yet elevated. It's a deeper, more spiritual take on a wedding look, crafted to feel intimate and luxurious."

"The blouse features a bespoke motif designed by celebrated artist Jayati Bose. Rooted in the deepest ocean floors and crowned by Devi's blissful sight, the Jamdani tree of life celebrates a union blessed by the watchful eye of the goddess," added Arpita. Take a look:

In another post, Arpita mentioned that the saree was woven over two to three weeks by a single master artisan.

She wrote, "Woven over 2-3 weeks by a single master artisan, the sari features powder zari buttis and a Nishi woven border in intricate cutwork. Finished with beige gold zardozi-Saadi taar, cutdana, kasab, and tiny mirrors - it becomes an expression of quiet beauty, intention, and timeless artistry."

Talking about Samantha and Raj, rumours about their relationship began when Samantha shared photos from the World Pickleball League on Instagram, where she was seen supporting the Chennai Super Champs with Raj by her side.



Also Read: Viral: Samantha And Raj Nidimoru's Adorable Pickleball Moments Steal The Internet's Attention