With One Oscar After Another, <i>One Battle...</i> Wins The Academy War

Hollywood's biggest award night—the 98th edition of the Academy Awards—took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 15.

Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another ended up winning six Oscars—the highest for the night—out of 13 nominations. The Leonardo DiCaprio starrer won awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Casting, and Best Editing, cementing its position as the winner of the night.

What Paul Thomas Anderson Said About Winning Best Director

A clearly emotional Paul Thomas Anderson collected his Oscar for One Battle After Another, referring to his 13 nominations before finally reaching the winners' podium.

Después de 14 nominaciones a lo largo de su carrera, Paul Thomas Anderson por fin es ganador del Oscar. #Oscars2026 pic.twitter.com/Zz7NOc4pVh — Dani Navarro | Geek Zone (@GeekZoneGZ) March 16, 2026

"You make a guy work hard for one of these. I really appreciate it," he said.

He called it an honor to be nominated among his "classmates"—the other nominees in his category.

The director jokingly added: "There will always be some doubt in your heart that you deserve it, but there is no question about the pleasure of having it for myself!"

He added that he was there because "of people's faith and time in me."

Best Picture Win

Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti joined the director on stage, jumping with joy.

Paul said: "In 1975, the Oscar nominees were Barry Lyndon, Dog Day Afternoon, Jaws, Nashville, and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. There is no best among them—there's just a mood that day.

"We're just happy to be part of this. So many great films this year."

"When I won Best Director, I forgot to thank my cast! What a night—let's have a martini. Cheers!" he added.

About the Film

Inspired by the 1990 novel Vineland by Thomas Pynchon, the film's ensemble cast is led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti.

The story follows an ex-revolutionary who is forced back into his former combative lifestyle after being pursued by a corrupt military officer.

Anderson had wanted to adapt Vineland since the early 2000s and eventually incorporated his own stories into the narrative while writing the screenplay.

Principal photography took place in California from January to June 2024 using VistaVision, becoming one of the first films to use the format since the 1960s. Following its premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on September 8, 2025, One Battle After Another was released in the United States by Warner Bros. Pictures on September 26. With a budget of $130–175 million, it is the most expensive film of Anderson's career. It grossed $209.6 million worldwide, underperforming at the box office but emerging as Anderson's highest-grossing release.

Other Accolades

One Battle After Another received critical acclaim and numerous accolades, including three wins at the 31st Critics' Choice Awards (including Best Picture), four wins at the 83rd Golden Globes (including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy), and one win with a record seven nominations at the 32nd Screen Actors Guild Awards (including Outstanding Performance by a Cast).