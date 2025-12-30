<i>Ikkis</i> First Reviews: Stars Call Dharmendra's Last Film 'Heartbreaking', 'Parting Gift From Legend'

Sriram Raghavan's upcoming biographical war drama Ikkis has already left an emotional impact on Bollywood even before its theatrical release. After a special screening in Mumbai, several celebrities took to social media to express how the film moved them.

Celebs Review Ikkis

Director Anil Sharma, who worked with Dharmendra in Apne, shared an emotional note on X after watching the film. He wrote, "Saw Dharam ji's last film yesterday deeply touched. Watched him with teary eyes what a role, what a performer. He leaves us with dignity, depth, and unforgettable grace. Heartfelt congratulations to the entire #IKEES team. the makers, technicians, and every actor who helped create this tribute. @aapkadharam lives on. Special mention to #AgastyaNanda, he performed very well."

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra echoed similar feelings and described the film as a labour of love. He posted, "Just watched Ikkis, a film made purely from the heart. Gentle, honest storytelling that stays with you long after it ends. Dharmendra sir what grace, what depth. If this is your last film, it truly breaks the heart. You've left us with something deeply emotional and important. You will be missed, sir. And Jaideep Ahlawat, hats off. I genuinely didn't expect this, and I'm glad to be surprised."

Actor Ameesha Patel also shared her gratitude after attending the screening, posting on X, "Thank u ⁦@iamsunnydeol⁩ n Bobby Deol for a beautiful screening of IKKIS - DHARAMJI's last film! Such a fitting tribute to our legend! Such a soulful n sweet film made more heartwarming 2 watch with DHARAMJI's cute innocence n vulnerability. Goodluck to the entire team!"

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh took to Instagram Stories to praise Ikkis, describing it as a film that brings back a sense of lost innocence. She wrote, "Do not miss this film!!!! Ikkis is such a special, precious film. It reminded me of a time when love and unity were the only language we knew. This film deeply moves you, and it feels like a beautiful parting gift that Dharam ji has left us with. Truly a legend."

She went on to applaud the performances of the cast in detail, adding, "Har ek performance itni manjhi hui aur earnest hai (Every performance is so finely honed and deeply earnest). Jaideep Ahlawat, like always, you were so fine and delicate in your performance. You have this rare way of touching hearts. Your silences are so strong, and words are powerful. Vivaan Shah, what a rockstar you are! So cool. And your choices as an actor are so nuanced. We need to see more of you!!! Simar Bhatia, You are a breath of fresh air. You lit up the screen every single time you appeared. And Agastya Nanda, Uff! What a performance. I was with you every second. Your presence is so strong yet so gentle. There's such lightness and strength in every beat. Absolutely bang on. Such a star."

About Ikkis

Ikkis traces the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who lost his life at just 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 India-Pakistan War. Agastya Nanda essays the role of the young war hero, while Simar Bhatia plays Kiran. Dharmendra is seen as Brigadier ML Khetarpal (Retd.), Arun's father.

The film is slated to release in theatres on January 1, 2026.

