Tara Sutaria Calls Out Influencers Who Were 'Paid' Rs 6,000 For Viral Veer Pahariya Clip From AP Dhillon Concert

Yesterday, Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya addressed the controversy surrounding their viral video from AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert. The clip showed Tara performing with the singer on stage, sharing a friendly hug and a kiss on the cheek. However, it was her boyfriend Veer's reaction that quickly went viral online, with fans speculating that he appeared 'uncomfortable' with what unfolded.

Now, the actress has called out paid negative PR campaigns aimed at maligning her "career and reputation" in a series of shocking Instagram Stories.

Furthermore, a content creator shared an attachment from the PR agency with talking points, from which she could select any that were completely against Tara Sutaria and AP Dhillon. The influencer added that they were told to share the video with any of the captions suggested, and they would be paid Rs 6,000 within an hour.

Have a look at it here:

Tara Sutaria's Reaction

Tara Sutaria called out the ongoing negative PR against her, re-sharing the above reel. She wrote, "Thank you for sharing how this is done to malign my reputation. Disgusting that they have made a list of derogatory captions and told creators to share this urgently. Shameful!"

Instagram/Tara Sutaria

In her next story, Tara shared the document file with all the crafted captions designed to tarnish her image. She captioned it, "These are the captions and talking points sent out to hundreds of content creators and thousands of meme pages. All to malign my image, ruin my relationship and career? Shameful and sick. Clearly seeing people happy hurts those who aren't. Will not stop sharing the truth. See it for yourselves."

Instagram/Tara Sutaria

Sharing The "Real Video"

Tara's third story was a video posted by Orry, in which Veer Pahariya was seen thoroughly enjoying the concert.

The text in Orry's video read, "What the media won't show you."

Tara re-shared it and captioned, "The TRUTH."

Instagram/Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya's Earlier Reaction To The Viral Clip

Tara and Veer had already broken their silence on the videos circulating across social media. Sharing a video from the concert on Instagram, the actress wrote, "Loud and proud and in it together!!! @apdhillon FAV!!! What a night! Thank you, Mumbai, for SO much love for our song and here's to more music and memories together. P.S. - False narratives, 'clever editing' and paid PR campaigns by folks won't and don't shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always win. So the joke's on the bullies."

Veer Pahariya also chimed in to clarify that the viral reaction video did not capture the full context. He commented, "Not to mention the reaction footage of me was taken during another song, not even Thodi Si Daaru. Jokers."

About Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya reportedly began dating in 2025. Speculation around their relationship started early in the year when they were spotted spending time together and going on private outings. In March, the couple made a joint appearance as showstoppers at a fashion event. They eventually went public with their relationship during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

ALSO READ | AP Dhillon Hugs And Kisses Tara Sutaria At Mumbai Concert, Boyfriend Veer Pahariya's Reaction Breaks The Internet