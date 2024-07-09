Saqib Saleem On Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding: 'It's A Beautiful Love Story For The Ages'

Image was shared by Sonakshi Sinha. (Image courtesy: aslisona)

83 actor Saqib Saleem, who is a close friend of newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, in a recent chat with Hindustan Times spoke about their intimate wedding ceremony. “Sona and Zaheer have been a part of my life for the last six to seven years now. So, when you spent the most important years of your life with people like them, andar se woh ek awaaz aati hai. It doesn't feel like you're doing something [special for them]. It just felt like ki ghar ki shaadi ho rahi thi,” Saqib Saleem told Hindustan Times.

“We've all grown together, travelled together, eaten meals together, watched films and partied together. So, after all this, you don't think so much about who is doing what [during a wedding]. Sab log sab kuch kar rahe the. We were all there for the both Sona and Zaheer because this is a beautiful love story for the ages, and we wanted to be a part of it,” said the actor.

For the unversed, Saqib Saleem is all set to star in upcoming horror-comedy Kakuda, where he plays Sonakshi Sinha's onscreen husband.

Sonakshi Sinha married her long-time boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal in a private ceremony at her Bandra apartment in Mumbai some weeks back. A video from their registry ceremony went crazy viral. Priyaank Sharma, who was present at the wedding, shared a video on his Instagram stories. In the video, Sonakshi can be seen walking down the aisle while her close friend Saqib Saleem holds the phoolon ki chhadar. For the registry ceremony, Sonakshi wore her mother's vintage saree and jewellery. Sharing the video, Priyaank Sharma dropped a series of heart emojis.

Sharing the wedding pictures, the couple wrote, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever." Sonakshi added in the post, "Sonakshi weds Zaheer. 23.06.2024" Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act. The civil marriage took place at the bride's new apartment, 81 Aureate, located near the Rang Sharda Auditorium at Bandra West, Mumbai, reported IANS.