At Kakuda Screening, Zaheer Iqbal's Plus One Was His 'Biwi' Sonakshi Sinha. See Viral Video

Sonakshi and Zaheer pictured together.

Sonakshi Sinha is gearing up for the release of her film Kakuda. Ahead of the film's release, a special screening was hosted in Mumbai. Sonakshi's plus one at the screening was the usual suspect - her actor-husband Zaheer Iqbal. The actress looked stunning in a black suit. She completed her look with a cool pair of glasses. When Zaheer reached the venue, he saw Sonakshi posing on the red carpet and said, "Arey, meri biwi (Oh, my wife)."

ICYDK: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act. The civil ceremony took place at the actress' new apartment in Mumbai.

Sharing the pictures from the ceremony on Instagram, Sonakshi wrote, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever."

For the unversed, Sonakshi and Zaheer have been rumoured to be dating since 2016. They shared screen space in the 2022 film Double XL. They also featured in the music video Jodi Blockbuster last year.