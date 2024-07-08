Alia Bhatt's Adorable Birthday Wish For Mother-In-Law Neetu Kapoor: 'My Pillar Of Strength'

Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in a throwback picture. (courtesy: NeetuKapoor)

On Neetu Kapoor's 66th birthday, daugter-in-law Alia Bhatt wished her in the most adorable way. Alia Bhatt shared an adorable picture with her two moms - mother Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. In the picture, the two film veterans can be seen twinning in white. Neetu Kapoor can be seen holding a candle stand in her hand. Alia Bhatt wrote in her note, "Happy Birthday Mom! My pillar of stregth, peace and all things fashion. Love you to the moon and back." Reacting to Alia Bhatt's note, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Love you too."

Alia Bhatt shared this image

Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 66th birthday amid the Swiss mountains with daughter Riddhima, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and granddaughter Samaira. In a video shared by Riddhima on her Instagram stories, Neetu can be seen joining in as her family sings the birthday song for her. She celebrated with a special dessert and a sparkler. Riddhima also shared a mother-daughter photo with Neetu and wrote, "Just us girls enjoying our bubbly. Love and only love. Happy birthday my mommykins."

Alia Bhatt's famjam pictures are never complete without her mother-in-law. On Mother's Day, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star shared an adorable picture with her fans and followers on Instagram. The photo features Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. They can be seen wearing white. Soni Razdan can be seen lovingly embracing her daughters Alia and Shaheen. For the caption, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Precious moments with my precious ones. Happy Mother's Day." Take a look:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt made her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone. She also featured in Karan Johar's hit film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. She will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra.