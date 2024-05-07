Met Gala 2024: Mother-In-Law Neetu Kapoor's One Word Review Of Alia Bhatt's Look - 'Fabulous'

Image instagrammed by Alia Bhatt. (courtesy: AliaBhatt)

A year after making her grand debut at the fashion extravaganza Met Gala, Alia Bhatt impressed the nation one more time with her impeccable sartorial choice. Alia Bhatt wore a saree designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee at the Met Gala 2024. Neetu Kapoor, who is Alia Bhatt's mother-in-law, gave a roaring shout out to her look. Sharing a picture of Alia from the event on her Instagram stories, Neetu Kapoor wrote "Fabulous" and dropped an emoji.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt shared details of her intricate and elaborate saree. Alia began her note with these words, "It was a call to the Garden of Time - an ode to art and eternity. Timelessness is endless, and we acknowledge that things crafted with time and care, can last forever. In our journey for an Indian interpretation of this universal theme, the outfit took on a life of its own."

Speaking of Sabyasachi Mukherjee's craftsmanship and vision, Alia wrote, "Nothing embodies tradition and innovation like the saree; in the skilled hands of @sabyasachiofficial, this vision found its fullest expression. We looked to the past as a guide for the future, drawing inspiration from the timeless sophistication of Indian nobility. We focused on intricate craftsmanship, incorporating hand embroidery, precious stones, along with elegant beadwork and fringes, distinctive of the 1920's fringe style. Our colour palette pays homage to nature's beauty, echoing the earth, sky, and sea. We embraced a delicate nostalgia for hair and makeup - an elevated coiffure embellished with intricately woven braids and soft freckles - a homage to time's gentle caress."

She concluded the note with these words, "Creating this has been quite an experience... fun and stressful in equal parts. It has taken a collective effort of 163 dedicated individuals, including master craftspeople, embroiderers, artists, and dyers, investing a total of 1965-man hours to create this ethereal saree. As I wear this outfit, I feel incredibly grateful to embody this exquisite creation, a testament to boundless love and painstaking effort. A big thank you to @anaitashroffadajania, @lakshmilehr, @puneetbsaini, @amitthakur_hair, @dolly.jain , and my amazing team for being the most wonderful collaborators through this 'Garden of Time'." Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post here:

Neetu Kapoor never fails to cheer for Alia's new endeavour. In January, Alia Bhatt announced the news of working in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga Love & War along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and actor Vicky Kaushal. Hours after Alia shared the news, Neetu Kapoor shared the post on her Instagram feed and wrote, "Love & War! Raha's parents, you both make me so proud with my all time favourite film maker #SANJAYLEELABHANSALI. Can't wait to see your magic #VickyKaushal." Take a look:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra. The film has been jointly produced by Alia Bhatt's production house and Dharma Productions.