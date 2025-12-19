Inside Alia Bhatt's Cosy Christmas Bash With Neetu Kapoor And Friends At Her New Home

After celebrating their last Diwali in Vastu, Alia Bhatt hosted her first Christmas bash in her new home, a six-storey mansion-Krishna Raj Bungalow. Pictures of Alia Bhatt celebrating with her mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, and close friends such as Akansha Ranjan Kapoor soon started circulating online.

In one of the pictures shared by family member Alekha Jain, Alia was seen posing with her mother-in-law, actress Neetu Kapoor, too.

Instagram/Alekha Jain

Shaheen shared a few pictures from the party, captioning them, "Tis the season, etc, etc." Alia looked chic in a little black dress, while Shaheen opted for a hot pink ensemble. Alia's mother, Soni Razdan, also chose a black outfit.

Ranbir Kapoor and baby Raha were missing from the pictures.

Alia-Ranbir's New House

This new home is not just another luxury address. It comes with history. The property once belonged to Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor, before being passed down to Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the 1980s. Now it's Ranbir and Alia's turn to carry the legacy forward.

Both Ranbir and Alia, along with their daughter Raha, were seen several times checking in on the progress during construction. Neetu Kapoor, too, was often photographed outside the site. Reports now suggest the family may move in soon, possibly picking an auspicious date to settle into their new home.

Work

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April 2022. They are proud parents of their daughter Raha. The couple have shared screen space in Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva.

Workwise, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra. The Vasan Bala directorial also featured Vedang Raina in a key role. Up next, she will appear in Yash Raj Films' spy universe project, Alpha. Sharvari is also a part of this movie.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1. The film will hit the cinema screens on Diwali 2026. Ranbir and Alia will be reuniting on the big screen for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.

