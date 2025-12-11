Alia Bhatt Says Daughter Raha Has Her "Own Relationship" With Paps: "She Is Old Enough"

Alia Bhatt recently attended the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. During a candid conversation at the film festival, the actress shared insights into her daughter Raha's adorable antics. She revealed that the little one has her own sweet relationship with the paparazzi and has also started asking her questions about where she is going.

Alia Bhatt said, "The last time I was here, Raha was one, and now she is three. Now, Raha has her own relationship with the paparazzi and is old enough to ask me where I am going, and when I will be back," as quoted by Hindustan Times.

The actress also sang Raha's favourite lullaby and shared that Raha now specifically requests her to sing certain songs. “My priorities are my daughter and my family, so I have to focus on what really matters,” she said while talking about the process behind choosing her projects.

Alia Bhatt often talks about her cute little munchkin on public platforms. Earlier, during her appearance onTwo Much With Kajol and Twinkle, Alia opened up about her habit of writing emails to little Raha.

She explained, "It's more of a monthly combination of things that are happening. Just giving her a picture of what's going on. I'll write one line that you loved something. Or I'll write the one thing I wish for you is this."

Alia added that she plans to give all those emails to Raha when she turns 18. Then she laughed and said she might have to hand them over earlier because, "I don't know, maybe she will demand it from me when she is 12 or 13. She's 2 now."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in YRF's Alpha alongside Sharvari and Bobby Deol. The actress also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War lined up.