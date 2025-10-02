Alia Bhatt Writes Emails To Daughter Raha, Plans To Gift Them When She Turns 18

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan recently graced the reality show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle. During the episode, Kajol asked Alia about her habit of writing emails to her daughter Raha. Alia revealed that she has been doing this ever since her little girl was born.

What's Happening

On the show, Kajol asked Alia, "You write daily emails to your daughter. Have you taken this idea from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? Does Karan get credit for it?"

Alia Bhatt laughed as she replied, "Not really. Somebody told me that somebody did this for somebody, I think it was Aarti. It's not a daily email. It's more of a monthly combination of things that are happening. Just giving her a picture of what's going on. I'll write one line that you loved something. Or I'll write the one thing I wish for you is this. I have a game plan to give it to her when she is 18. I don't know, maybe she will demand it from me when she is 12 or 13. She's 2 now."

Kajol then asked how long the Jigra actress had been writing these emails.

To which Alia replied, "Since she was born."

Alia Bhatt On Her Intimate Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor

Alia further revealed why she and Ranbir opted for an intimate wedding at home.

"We are home-bodies, very socially awkward. We just wanted the closest people in our lives with us. I did not want to be attending to people at our wedding," she explained.

While the couple did consider other venues, they ultimately decided to keep it personal. "We said we'll go on holiday to those places instead. So, we chose to get married at home and keep it super chill."

In A Nutshell

