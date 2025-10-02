Alia Bhatt Recalls Being Trolled Over "Quick" Postpartum Weight Loss: "People Thought I Lost Weight Unnaturally"

Alia Bhatt, along with Varun Dhawan, appeared as a guest on the second episode of Amazon Prime's talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle.

What's Happening

During the conversation with hosts Kajol and Twinkle, Alia Bhatt spoke about her postpartum weight loss after welcoming her daughter Raha in November 2022.

She also addressed the public scrutiny that followed and clarified some misconceptions about her weight loss journey.

The actress shared that breastfeeding played a big role in helping her shed weight, along with following a clean diet.

However, she also recalled facing criticism for losing weight too soon after pregnancy, with many assuming she had turned to "unnatural" means.

Speaking about her experience, Alia said, "After giving birth to Raha, I actually put on quite a bit of weight. I was breastfeeding, and it burns a lot of calories, and I was also eating clean. So I lost a lot of the weight quite quickly."

"I remember there was a picture that came out, and they were like, 'Oh my god, there were trolls, like she has done this through unnatural process. Why did she have to lose weight so quickly. It's fine, take your time, Alia.' I saw this and I was like 'oh no, it just happened naturally this way'," she said.

Background

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14, 2022. They exchanged the wedding vows in a traditional ceremony at their home, Vastu, in Mumbai, in the presence of family members and close friends. They welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6 of the same year.

