Twinkle Khanna Recalls Being Called Rishi Kapoor's "Illegitimate Daughter": "I'm Not Alia Bhatt's Sister-In-Law"

On the latest episode of Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, Twinkle Khanna shared a funny memory involving the late Rishi Kapoor.

What's Happening

Twinkle Khanna recalled how a birthday tweet from Rishi Kapoor once led to a hilarious misunderstanding, with many assuming that the former actress was his "illegitimate daughter."

Twinkle narrated, "I almost became a Kapoor because of Alia's father-in-law. On my birthday, he tweeted very generously, 'Oh you know... when you were in your mother's stomach, I serenaded her.' So everybody thought that I was his illegitimate daughter. Then he got trolled and had to clarify, saying, 'No, I am so sorry.'"

Kajol pointed out Alia Bhatt's awkward expressions during the story, which made Twinkle add, "I am not your sister-in-law, it was a mistake." Varun said, "She doesn't know how to react."

Background

The incident dates back to Rishi Kapoor's birthday tweet for Twinkle, where he referenced his 1973 debut film Bobby with Dimple Kapadia.

His tweet read: "Happy Happy Birthday dear one! You were in your mum's tummy when I was serenading her in Bobby in 1973 lol." The quirky wish left many confused about Twinkle's birth.

To clear the air, Rishi Kapoor had later explained, "Kuch logon ko problem kya hai? Kakaji and Dimple were married, Bobby was still incomplete, we shot that song when Dimple was 3 months pregnant. Kakaji-Dimple married in March '73. Bobby released Sept 28th '73. Twinkle born 29th Dec '73."

For context, Bobby marked the debut of both Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia, and the birthday wish was a light-hearted reference to the film's popular song Aksar Koi Ladka.

