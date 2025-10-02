Alia Bhatt On Why She Opted To Marry Ranbir Kapoor At Mumbai Home: "We Did Consider Other Venues"

On the latest episode of Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle, Alia Bhatt spoke candidly about her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor, the bond they share, and why the couple chose to marry at home rather than host a grand Bollywood-style celebration.

What's Happening

Alia shared that her relationship with Ranbir has always been rooted in friendship.

"Ranbir and I have a natural friendship. So, it was never a dewy-eyed or rose-tinted sort of a relationship. There was always a relationship of best friends," she said, adding, "I married him because he is wonderful to me, and just as a human being."

The actress also opened up about their playful dynamic.

"100% the person I love trolling the most is him. And the person he loves trolling the most is me. And I feel that is a very natural dynamic between two people," she said.

Talking about how life changed after the birth of their daughter, Raha, Alia said the experience brought them even closer. "Our bond has changed after we have had our daughter, it's totally different. We are a unit now. Way more a unit than perhaps before," she reflected.

Alia On Her Marriage With Ranbir

Alia further revealed why she and Ranbir opted for an intimate wedding at home.

"We are home bodies, very socially awkward. We just wanted the closest people in our lives with us. I did not want to be attending to people on our wedding," she explained. While the couple did consider other venues, they ultimately decided to keep it personal. "We said we'll go on vacations to those places instead. So, we chose to get married at home and keep it super chill."

Background

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14, 2022. They exchanged the wedding vows in a traditional ceremony at their home, Vastu, in Mumbai, in the presence of family members and close friends. They welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6 of the same year.

