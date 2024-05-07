Met Gala 2024: 'Alia, Alia,' Shout Paps On Red Carpet. Watch Viral Video

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy: aliabhatt)

Alia Bhatt, who made her Met Gala debut last year, has returned to the iconic fashion event for a second time. For the prestigious occasion, she rested her faith in celebrity favourite Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who dressed her in a floral saree with a dramatic pallu that doubled as a train. The saree was tailored to match this year's Met Gala theme – “Sleeping Beauty: Reawakening Fashion:” and the dress code “The Garden of Time.” The saree moment turned heads as Alia Bhatt glided down the red carpet like the superstar that she is. Now, a video, shared on a fan page dedicated to the actress, shows paparazzi screaming Alia Bhatt's name as she calmly poses for the numerous lenses trained on her. The note attached to the video read: “Alia Bhatt at the Met Gala 2024 in a saree representing her culture globally and pap screaming her name outta their lungs, she came a long way.”

On the red carpet, Alia Bhatt spoke about her ensemble and the work that had gone into creating it. She told Vogue, “The sari's design, with its translucent, glass-like appearance is not just a nod to the ethereal quality of the garden in Ballard's story but also a tribute to the exquisite, enduring craft of sari-making. What drew me to this look was the sheer audacity of how it merges traditional craftsmanship with avant-garde aesthetics. Sabyasachi, known for his dedication to bringing old-world charm and modern sophistication together, seemed like the perfect choice to encapsulate the theme of this year's Met Gala.”

Sharing more details in her Instagram post, Alia Bhatt wrote: “Timelessness is endless, and we acknowledge that things crafted with time and care, can last forever. In our journey for an Indian interpretation of this universal theme, the outfit took on a life of its own…We embraced a delicate nostalgia for hair and makeup - an elevated coiffure embellished with intricately woven braids and soft freckles - a homage to time's gentle caress. Creating this has been quite an experience... fun and stressful in equal parts. It has taken a collective effort of 163 dedicated individuals, including master craftspeople, embroiderers, artists, and dyers, investing a total of 1965-man hours to create this ethereal saree. As I wear this outfit, I feel incredibly grateful to embody this exquisite creation, a testament to boundless love and painstaking effort.”

Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut last year in a Prabal Gurung creation.