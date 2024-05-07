Met Gala 2024: The Internet Loses Its Mind Over Alia Bhatt - 'Saree Is Ending Every Dress Out There'

Alia Bhatt at Met Gala 2024. (Image courtesy: Getty)

Alia Bhatt showed up and how at the Met Gala this year, wearing a stunning Sabyasachi floral saree with a dramatic pallu-train. Alia, who made her Met Gala debut last year, was something of a surprise package this time - unlike last year, her presence had not been confirmed. Colour the Internet doubly delighted, therefore - not only is it thrilled that she showed, the Internet couldn't be more obsessed by her chosen look. A saree on an international red carpet is always a crowd-pleaser and there's absolutely no fault to be found in Alia Bhatt's OOTN. Posts on X gushed over Alia's look. "The saree is ending every Met Gala look out there. Oh Alia Bhatt, you're so stunning," read a post:

the saree is ending every met gala dress out there oh alia bhatt you're so stunning pic.twitter.com/t6psqtkzx5 — @alfiyastic) May 6, 2024

"A desi woman gonna eat up all the goras at their own event," wrote one admiring fan:

a desi women gonna eat up all the goras at their own event alia bhatt i wasn't familiar with your game at the met gala pic.twitter.com/KTOiNPGi6H — (@alfiyastic) May 6, 2024

"Alia Bhatt at the Met Gala 2024 in a saree representing her culture globally and the paps screaming her name," read one post:

alia bhatt at the met gala 2024 in a saree representing her culture globally and pap screaming her name outta their lungs, she came a long way pic.twitter.com/RK6nIQBrl7 — (@alfiyastic) May 6, 2024

Let's just say the Internet is obsessed:

call me biased but ALIA BHATT ATE EVERYONE UP WITH HER SAREE LOOK pic.twitter.com/yMD4ynEzK3 — (@brownkudiii) May 6, 2024

alia bhatt in sabyasachi at met gala 2024 is one for the history books pic.twitter.com/Yd8cQGXfUU — (@alfiyastic) May 6, 2024

Alia Bhatt's

Alia Bhatt's custom embroidered saree beautifully interpreted the theme of this year's Met Gala - "Sleeping Beauty: Reawakening Fashion" with the dress code "The Garden of Time." The actress was styled by Anaita Shroff who accompanied her to the Met Gala.

Before making her appearance on the red carpet, Alia Bhatt told Vogue, "The sari's design, with its translucent, glass-like appearance is not just a nod to the ethereal quality of the garden in Ballard's story but also a tribute to the exquisite, enduring craft of sari-making."

Alia Bhatt added, "What drew me to this look was the sheer audacity of how it merges traditional craftsmanship with avant-garde aesthetics. Sabyasachi, known for his dedication to bringing old-world charm and modern sophistication together, seemed like the perfect choice to encapsulate the theme of this year's Met Gala."

Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut last year in a Prabal Gurung dress. Since then, she's added a Hollywood credit to her resume with the Netflix release Heart Of Stone, starring Gal Gadot. Alia was last seen in the Karan Johar-directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and is working on her next film Jigra, which she is also producing.