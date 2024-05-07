Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt's 'Blossoming Flower' Look Decoded By Stylist Anaita Shroff

Alia Bhatt at the Met Gala. (courtesy: anaitashroffadajania)

The theme for this year's Met Gala was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" and the dress code was "The Garden of Time." Simply put, Alia Bhatt understood the assignment. The desi girl stole the show in a Sabyasachi saree. Anaita Shroff Adajania, who styled Alia for the occasion, shared details on Alia Bhatt's OTTD for Met Gala. Anaita wrote in her Instagram post, "Intricately created with devotion and patience, the sari serves as a symbol of enduring love at the revered Met Gala 24, a perfect embodiment of tradition and innovation, seamlessly blending timeless elegance with contemporary style. In love with Sabyasachi contemporary tasseled version, with its never ending trail. Reflecting both craftsmanship and the passage of time, it underscores the essence that excellence in artistry, like nature's wonders, necessitates patience to truly shine. Alia Bhatt, a vision of ethereal beauty, embodies the true radiance of a blossoming flower amidst the splendor of the occasion."

See the post here:

Meanwhile, in her Instagram post, Alia Bhatt mentioned that it took "a total of 1965-man hours" to create the piece. "We embraced a delicate nostalgia for hair and makeup - an elevated coiffure embellished with intricately woven braids and soft freckles - a homage to time's gentle caress. Creating this has been quite an experience... fun and stressful in equal parts. It has taken a collective effort of 163 dedicated individuals, including master craftspeople, embroiderers, artists, and dyers, investing a total of 1965-man hours to create this ethereal saree. As I wear this outfit, I feel incredibly grateful to embody this exquisite creation, a testament to boundless love and painstaking effort," read an excerpt from Alia Bhatt's post.

Dolly Jain, who draped Alia Bhatt's saree for the occasion, wrote in an Instagram post, "Witnessing a saree grace the esteemed stage of the Met Gala is indeed magical. I'm grateful to both Sabyasachi and Alia Bhatt for embracing this beautiful piece of our culture. It's truly heartening to witness our traditional attire radiate on a global platform, representing the essence of Indian fashion and history. The elegant simplicity of the drape, complemented by delicate additions of fabric, brings just the right amount of flair and drama to this grand occasion. It represents a beautiful fusion of tradition and modernity, crafting a captivating visual for everyone to admire."

Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut last year. She wore a Prabal Gurung creation for her Met Gala red carpet debut last year.