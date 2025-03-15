On Alia Bhatt’s Birthday, A Sweet Wish From Mother-In-Law Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt turned 32 today. On the special day, her mother-in-law, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor came up with the sweetest wish.

Neetu Kapoor dropped a throwback picture with Alia Bhatt on her Instagram Stories.

The snap captures the duo flashing radiant smiles at the camera. Alia looks pretty in a black dress. Neetu Kapoor exudes sheer sophistication in a white-collared, black outfit.

The side note read, “Happy Birthday my gorgeous friend. This pic is precious as it is one of our firsts. Stay happy and blessed. Love, love and More love.”

Alia Bhatt's sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni extended her heartfelt wishes to the birthday girl. She posted a photo featuring a group selfie of the stylish Kapoor ladies — Alia, Riddhima, and Neetu Kapoor.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's love note read, “Happy, happiest birthday my darling Alia. Love you to the moon and back.”

Alia Bhatt's half-sister Pooja Bhatt whipped up nostalgic memories as she uploaded a monochrome image with a young Alia on Instagram.The cute snap showed Pooja Bhatt sharing a warm hug with Alia.

“Happy Birthday Aliaa Bhatt. May you always be childlike & true,” she wrote.

On March 13, Alia Bhatt had a pre-birthday celebration with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor and the media.

In a video posted by a papparazzi account on Instagram, Alia Bhatt was seen ready to cut her two-tiered vanilla cake, garnished with a variety of fruits. She dished out ethnic vibes in a floral kurta. Ranbir Kapoor was dapper in an off-white shirt and identical pants.

After cutting the cake, Alia eats a piece herself in jest before feeding it to Ranbir Kapoor.

When it was Ranbir's turn, the actor playfully smeared some cake on Alia's nose. His fun gesture made Alia's nose scrunch up and she broke into a sweet smile. After that, Ranbir planted a loving kiss on his wife's forehead.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. Vicky Kaushal is a part of the movie as well. Alia also has Alpha with Sharvari Wagh in the pipeline.