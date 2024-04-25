At Heeramandi Screening, Alia Bhatt's Red Carpet Moment With Neetu Kapoor And Soni Razdan Eclipsed Everything Else

Soni Razdan with Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor.

The screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar on Tuesday night was studded with stars and how. Alia Bhatt, who has previously worked with the filmmaker in the smash hit and critically acclaimed Gangubai Kathiawadi, attended the screening with her mom Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. It made for a picture-perfect red carpet moment. After the actress was joined by her family, she also posed for the shutterbugs solo. Gangubai Kathiawadi was Alia Bhatt's first project with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress was supposed to work with the filmmaker in a film titled Inshallah, co-starring Salman Khan. However, the project got shelved.

Alia Bhatt in some inside photos from last night's screening:

Alia Bhatt won a National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia Bhatt's second project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is titled Love & War. In the film Alia Bhatt will co-star with husband Ranbir Kapoor and her Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal. The project was announced earlier this year.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is best-known for directing iconic films like Khamoshi: The Musical, Black, Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Guzaarish, among others. His next project is the Netflix series Heeramandi, which boasts of an impressive ensemble cast that includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Heeramandi will showcase the story of the courtesans and will explore the lesser-known aspects of their lives. The series is slated to release on May 1 on Netflix.