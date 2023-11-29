Kriti Sanon On Winning The National Award With Alia Bhatt: 'Opportunities Like Gangubai And Mimi Don't Come Everyday'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: kritisanon)

Actress Kriti Sanon in a recent interview with Zoom spoke about winning the National Award for Best actress alongside Alia Bhatt. It so happened that the Mimi star, in an interview with Zoom was asked about the clip from Koffee With Karan, where she was asked if she felt jealous of her contemporaries like Alia Bhatt. Reacting to clip, Kriit Sanon said, "Both of us winning a national award together was an answer to everything. If you are given a good opportunity, no matter where you come from, if you have the talent, you are gonna make it. It's all about getting the opportunities and great opportunities like Gangubai and Mimi don't come everyday."

For the unversed, Alia and Kriti shared the Best Actress National Award at the 69th edition of the prestigious ceremony. Alia won for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, while Kriti was awarded for her role in Laxman Utekar's Mimi.

Right after receiving her prize, Kriti posted photos with fellow winners. On her Instagram story, Kriti wrote, "Alia! Our smiles say it all. Will remember our moment we just shared before getting on stage. PS_ Ranbir did click a cute pic haan."

Alia Bhatt, responding to Kriti Sanon's Instagram story, wrote, "Congratulations Mimi. Yesterday was so much more special cause of the moment we shared...Lots of love neighbour. Meet soon so Ranbir can take more pictures of us haha."

"Happy faces sharing a proud moment together," Kriti Sanon captioned the post. Swipe to see the million-dollar photo of Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon together:

Kriti Sanon made her debut with Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff. She is popular for her performances in movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Raabta, Dilwale.