Inside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Night Of Glitz, Glamour And Grandeur' Featuring Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt And Others

Bhansali Production shared this image. (courtesy: netflix_in)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has left his fans eagerly awaiting his upcoming magnum opus, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Ahead of its release, the filmmaker hosted a star-studded premiere in Mumbai. Several Bollywood and TV celebrities attended the grand screening of the web series. While the who's who of the entertainment world paused and posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet, we have now got our hands on some must-see inside photos from the screening. The official Instagram handle of Bhansali Productions' shared a series of unseen photos from the screening, featuring Sanjay Leela Bhansali as the perfect host to his guests.

In the first picture, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is captured posing with Salman Khan. Another photo features him posing alongside Alia Bhatt. In the third snapshot, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is seen greeting Rekha with absolute warmth. One of the images also captured Sanjay Leela Bhansali chatting and laughing with Sonakshi Sinha, Poonam Sinha, Rekha and Aditi Rao Hydari. In the last monochrome photo, the director is seen striking pose with Sonakshi Sinha and her mother, Poonam Sinha. The caption read, "A royal night of glitz, glamour, and grandeur." Take a look at the post here.

Other attendees at the event included Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Rashmika Mandanna, Kapil Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sussanne Khan, Zayed Khan, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Rakul Preet Singh, Karan Johar, Huma Qureshi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Soni Razdan, Esha Deol and Shruti Haasan among others.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, set against the backdrop of British India, delves into the intricate dynamics of Mallikajaan's domain as she navigates challenges triggered by the return of Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha), her late nemesis daughter. Produced by Bhansali Productions and Prerna Singh with the concept credited to Moin Beg, the series stars Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah. Heeramandi will premiere on May 1.