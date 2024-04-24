Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt Lead Celeb Roll Call At Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar Screening

Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and others at Heeramandi screening

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to make his OTT debut with a web series titled Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Ahead of the release of the magnum opus on May 1, the makers held a star-studded screening in Mumbai on Wednesday night. The screening was attended by some of the biggest stars in Bollywood including Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan. The Tiger actor, who has worked with the ace director in the iconic film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, was spotted arriving at the screening amidst heavy security. The actor was seen wearing a black shirt and jeans for the night. Alia Bhatt, who looked lovely in a white traditional outfit, was accompanied at the event by her mom Soni Razdan, and mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor. All three actors looked lovely as they flashed their brightest smiles for the camera. For the unversed, Alia Bhatt featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which earned her the prestigious National Award last year.

Take a look at her pictures from the night:

Team Heeramandi also attended the screening in their traditional best. Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, mom-to-be Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Taha Shah Badussha, and Fardeen Khan were seen posing on their carpet in style.

Aditi Rao Hydari's plus one at the event was her fiance Siddharth while Richa Chadha and Sonakshi Sinha's cheer squad included the former's hi-husband Ali Fazal and the latter's mom Poonam Sinha.

Father-son duo Shekhar and Adhyayan Sinha, who will both be seen in Heeramandi, were also spotted on the red carpet in their traditional best.

Other stars adding glamour to the event included Ananya Panday, Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur, Shruti Haasan, Esha Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, Patralekhaa and others.

Male celebrities gracing the event included Vijay Varma, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Randeep Hooda, and Zayed Khan.

Veteran actress Rekha looked drop dread gorgeous in a yellow saree while celeb couple Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni were seen twinning in black. Newlyweds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat were also seen marking their presence at the event.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar will be released on May 1. About the project, Manisha Koirala said: “I waited 28 years for Sanjay to call me and it's been a pleasure. It's an honor to be working with that genius. A lot of hard work and pyaar mohabbat has gone into making Heeramandi. We have made the show with so much love, and we expect you all to love it.”

The period drama features a stellar ensemble cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal.