Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Reported Wedding Live Updates: A Fleeting Glimpse Of Groom-To-Be Ranbir

Ranbir, Alia Wedding: Ranbir Kapoor clicked in his car

Wedding fever has sent Bollywood's mercury level sky-high. Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are reportedly getting married this week in Mumbai. Alia and Ranbir have been dating since 2018 after they began filming Brahmastra, their first film together. They made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception that year. Since then, Alia and Ranbir have been spotted at personal and professional events together. She is invited to the annual Kapoor Christmas lunch and they went to Ranthambhore on holiday with their mothers, Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor, and sisters, Shaheen Bhatt and Riddhima Kapoor. Last month, Ranbir Kapoor told NDTV, "Alia and I have all intentions of getting married." He also said it would be "soon"; this week is reportedly the "soon" he was talking about. A mehendi is reportedly scheduled for Wednesday, April 13. The wedding date itself is variously given as April 14, 15 and 16 according to several reports. A grand reception will reportedly be held on April 17 at Mumbai's Taj Mahal Hotel. The venues for the wedding and other festivities are the Kapoor family home Krishna Raj, RK Studios and Vaastu, the apartment complex Ranbir Kapoor lives in.

Here are all the updates from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's pre-wedding and wedding festivities:

Apr 12, 2022 11:28 (IST) Ranbir, who is not on social media (at least not officially), was last spotted on mom Neetu's Instagram. "Ad shoot with my jaane jigar," she wrote, helpfully adding "heartbeat" in parentheses



Apr 12, 2022 11:16 (IST) Meantime, the groom-to-be was spotted in Mumbai in the back of his car, masked and hatted. He was at a skincare clinic. Ranbir's schedule is currently packed and he's reportedly taken a week off between filming Luv Ranjan's untitled project and starting Animal with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga



Apr 12, 2022 11:05 (IST) Asked again by paparazzi to confirm Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding date, Neetu Kapoor rolled her eyes and looked to heaven. When that didn't work, she said, "Ho gaya (it's happened)"



Apr 12, 2022 11:00 (IST) bahu kab aa rahi?" from paparazzi Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor kept everyone endlessly amused with hilarious reactions to questions like "?" from paparazzi







Apr 12, 2022 10:50 (IST) Turns out, "soon" was just weeks from when Ranbir spoke to NDTV. The Kapoors, however, have strenuously scuttled wedding rumours. Ranbir's aunt Rima Jain told Turns out, "soon" was just weeks from when Ranbir spoke to NDTV. The Kapoors, however, have strenuously scuttled wedding rumours. Ranbir's aunt Rima Jain told Pinkvilla , "Nothing that I know of as yet. They will get married but I don't know when. They will decide and then suddenly you'll will all get to know. Nothing like this. Hum log ne kuch prepare hi nahin kiya toh shaadi kaise itni jaldi hogi (We haven't prepared anything yet, so how will the wedding happen so soon?). It will be shocking for me also if it's true. Wedding will definitely happen, but I don't know when."

Apr 12, 2022 10:41 (IST) Last month, Sharmaji Namkeen, "I won't give out a date during a media interaction. But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon." Last month, Ranbir told NDTV while doing press for his father Rishi Kapoor's film, "I won't give out a date during a media interaction. But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon."