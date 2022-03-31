BRB, Too Busy ROFL Over Ranbir's Mom Neetu Kapoor's Reaction To "Bahu Kab Aa Rahi" Question

Neetu Kapoor looked to heaven when asked about daughter-in-law

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been living rent-free in our collective mind and while we wish they would reveal the wedding date already, his mother Neetu Kapoor's hilarious response made our current state of ignorance worthwhile. Neetu was ambushed on set by the paparazzi who asked her, "bahu kab aa rahi (when is the daughter-in-law coming)?" She clearly didn't have a stock reply ready but, without missing a beat, Neetu Kapoor raised her eyes heavenwards and shrugged. It's the funniest non-answer we've seen so far and even though we are none the wiser about daughter-in-law's ETA, 10 on 10 to Neetu Kapoor.

Every Kapoor so far questioned have declined to reveal a wedding date. Ranbir Kapoor himself told NDTV this week, "I won't give out a date during a media interaction. But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon."

His aunt Rima Jain – sister of Ranbir's late father Rishi Kapoor – claimed not to know either. Asked about rumours of an April wedding, she told Pinkvilla, "Nothing that I know of as yet. They will get married but I don't know when. They will decide and then suddenly you'll will all get to know. Nothing like this. Hum log ne kuch prepare hi nahin kiya toh shaadi kaise itni jaldi hogi (We haven't prepared anything yet, so how will the wedding happen so soon?). It will be shocking for me also if it's true. Wedding will definitely happen, but I don't know when."

The wedding, when it happens, will have been long-delayed. Ranbir said in an interview with film critic Rajeev Masand that the wedding would have already taken place but for the pandemic; reminded of what he said, Alia Bhatt recently told NDTV, "In my head, I am married to Ranbir, in fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who co-star in upcoming film Brahmastra, have been dating since 2018 when they began filming together. They made their first public appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception the same year.