Ranbir Kapoor's Aunt Rima Jain On His April Wedding Rumours With Alia Bhatt

A throwback of Ranbir and Alia. (Image courtesy: ranbir_alia_love)

Highlights The actors started dating in 2018 reportedly

They recently wrapped the final schedule of 'Brahmastra'

The are frequently pictured with each other's families

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who have been dating since 2018, frequently feature on the trends list for their relationship. After the star couple were pictured at a designer's studio recently, rumours about them having an April wedding have been spreading like wild fire. However, when asked about the April wedding rumours, Ranbir Kapoor's aunt Rima Jain (Rishi Kapoor's sister) told Pinkvilla, "Nothing that I know of as yet. They will get married but I don't know when. They will decide and then suddenly you'll will all get to know." She added, "Nothing like this. Hum log ne kuch prepare hi nahin kiya toh shaadi kaise itni jaldi hogi (We haven't prepared anything yet, so how will the wedding happen so soon?). It will be shocking for me also if it's true. Wedding will definitely happen, but I don't know when."

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, co-stars of Brahmastra, finished the final schedule of the film in Varanasi. Alia Bhatt shared these pictures:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reportedly started dating in 2018 and made their first public appearance together at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in the same year. Both the actors have been frequently spotted together and with each other's families as well.

Ranbir Kapoor confirmed his relationship with Alia Bhatt in an interview in 2020, where he referred to her as his "girlfriend" and said that if it weren't for the pandemic, they would have been married. While, Alia Bhatt, during an interaction with NDTV, said, "In my head, I am married to Ranbir, in fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time."