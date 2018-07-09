Inside Neetu Kapoor's Birthday In Paris. How Cute Are Ranbir And Samara?

Highlights
- Ranbir and Samara made for a lovely picture with others
- Krishna Raj Kapoor was also there
- "The Paris gang," wrote Neetu Kapoor
Neetu Kapoor turned 60 on Sunday and her entire family - husband Rishi Kapoor, children Ranbir and Riddhima, son-in-law Bharat Sahni, granddaughter Samara and mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor - gathered in Paris to celebrate her birthday. Picture from the party, shared by Ms Kapoor and Riddhima, prove that the family had a fun time. It appears that Neetu Kapoor's birthday was celebrated at a restaurant, and in her Instagram stories, Riddhima gave a glimpse of the big cake she got for her mom. In the recent pictures that have come up, Ranbir carries niece Samara on his back and they all pose for a million dollar photo. "The Paris gang," wrote Neetu Kapoor on Instagram.
In another photo shared by Riddhima, Samara appears to be a bit tired of posing and has been pictured with closed eyes while the rest of the Kapoor famjam smiles for the cameras.
(Samara is a little rockstar. Don't you think so?).
On Sunday, Riddhima's post informed that Ranbir has also flown to Paris for Neetu Kapoor's birthday. Here's what she posted.
Meanwhile, she also filled up Instagram with these pictures.
Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sanju, which has made over 230 crore at the box office. Sanju is a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt.