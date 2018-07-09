Inside Neetu Kapoor's Birthday In Paris. How Cute Are Ranbir And Samara?

Neetu Kapoor shared this picture from her birthday party (Image courtesy: neetu54)

Highlights Ranbir and Samara made for a lovely picture with others Krishna Raj Kapoor was also there "The Paris gang," wrote Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor turned 60 on Sunday and her entire family - husband Rishi Kapoor, children Ranbir and Riddhima, son-in-law Bharat Sahni, granddaughter Samara and mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor - gathered in Paris to celebrate her birthday. Picture from the party, shared by Ms Kapoor and Riddhima, prove that the family had a fun time. It appears that Neetu Kapoor's birthday was celebrated at a restaurant, and in her Instagram stories, Riddhima gave a glimpse of the big cake she got for her mom. In the recent pictures that have come up, Ranbir carries niece Samara on his back and they all pose for a million dollar photo. "The Paris gang," wrote Neetu Kapoor on Instagram.



The Paris gang A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Jul 8, 2018 at 3:55pm PDT



In another photo shared by Riddhima, Samara appears to be a bit tired of posing and has been pictured with closed eyes while the rest of the Kapoor famjam smiles for the cameras.

#famjaminparis #mumsbday A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on Jul 8, 2018 at 1:52pm PDT





(Samara is a little rockstar. Don't you think so?).



On Sunday, Riddhima's post informed that Ranbir has also flown to Paris for Neetu Kapoor's birthday. Here's what she posted.

#mumsbday #paris A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on Jul 7, 2018 at 1:00pm PDT





Meanwhile, she also filled up Instagram with these pictures.

#myuniverse A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on Jul 7, 2018 at 4:14pm PDT

Happy bday mom A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on Jul 7, 2018 at 4:14pm PDT







Screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story

After spending some time with the family, Ranbir will reportedly start filming the next schedule of his work-in-progress filmin Bulgaria. In Ayan Mukerji's, Ranbir co-stars with Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt, whom he is reportedly dating.

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sanju, which has made over 230 crore at the box office. Sanju is a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt.