Of Course, Alia Bhatt Has Wished Ranbir Kapoor's Mom Neetu On Her Birthday. Pic Inside

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor photographed together (Image courtesy: XYZ)

Highlights Alia has shared a postcard-worthy picture with Neetu Kapoor and Ayan Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her 60th birthday in Paris Alia is rumoured to be dating Ranbir

In case you didn't come across Alia Bhatt's birthday wish for Neetu Kapoor (Ranbir's mom) on Instagram yet, check again. We'll help you. A cute birthday wish for Ms Kapoor features on Alia's Instagram story and with it, comes a postcard-worthy picture of both of them, along with Ayan Mukerji. "Happy birthday," Alia wrote. The picture appears to be taken during the shoot of Alia and Ranbir's Brahmastra in Bulgaria, where Neetu Kapoor had also visited the team (precisely during Alia's birthday in March). Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her 60th birthday in Paris with family. Ranbir has also flown to Paris for her birthday.



Here's Alia Bhatt's birthday wish for Neetu Kapoor.

Screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor's birthday celebrations in Paris, posted by daughter Riddhima.

#mumsbday #paris A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on Jul 7, 2018 at 1:00pm PDT

Happy bday mom A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on Jul 7, 2018 at 4:14pm PDT

#myuniverse A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on Jul 7, 2018 at 4:14pm PDT





Alia and Ranbir, co-stars of Brahmastra, are reportedly dating. They rumoured couple featured in headlines after they made a spectacular entry at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception together. In a recent interview with mid-day, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his relationship status and said that "he is not single and he never will be single." Asked if he's dating Alia Bhatt, he said, "Main iss sawal ka jawab dene ke liye Raazi nahi hoon." (Raazi was Alia Bhatt's last-released film).

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on May 9, 2018 at 3:09am PDT





On Friday night, Ranbir dropped by Alia's home. Pictures of them in speaking to each other, seated by a window, went crazy viral. Later, Alia's dad Mahesh Bhatt also joined.





Meanwhile, Instagram exchanges between Alia and Neetu Kapoor happen quite often. Ms Kapoor's comment is often found on Alia's posts. Recently, she reviewed a picture of Alia as 'gorgeous' and also okayed her her look for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-engagement party.

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Jun 28, 2018 at 5:15am PDT





Neetu Kapoor had shared this picture of Alia on her birthday.



Last month, Alia had joined Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima and her daughter Samara for a lunch in Mumbai. Alia was also invited to Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's home, when they had hosted Sanjay Dutt, ahead of Sanju's release.



Alia Bhatt has also left for Brahmastra's next schedule while Ranbir is expected to join the team after mom Neetu's birthday celebrations are over.