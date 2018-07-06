Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Late Night Rendezvous In Pics

Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt at her home.

Highlights Ranbir Kapoor dropped by at Alia's home on Friday night Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt also joined the duo Alia and Ranbir co-star in upcoming film Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor, who is basking in the success of Sanju, dropped by Alia Bhatt's house late on Friday night. The Brahmastra co-stars, who are reportedly dating, were also joined by Alia's filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt. Pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in conversion seated by a window are all over the Internet. In a recent interview with mid-day, Ranbir Kapoor speaking about his relationship status said that "he is not single and he never will be single." When asked if he's dating Alia Bhatt, the Barfi! actor said: "Main iss sawal ka jawab dene ke liye Raazi nahi hoon." (Raazi was Alia Bhatt's last film).



Here are pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's late night rendezvous:

Ranbir Kapoor is currently soaking in the compliments for his fabulous portrayal of Sanjay Dutt in the biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Sanju ended first week collection on a whopping grand total of Rs 200 crore.



Reports of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dating started doing the rounds on social media after they arrived together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reception in May. They've been spotted together several times after that on the sets of Brahmastra and sometimes on family outings. Pictures of Alia Bhatt walking out of a restaurant holding Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara's hand went crazy viral.



