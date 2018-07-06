Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor's Rejected Looks And The Story Of Transforming Into Sanjay Dutt

Still from the video shared by the makers of Sanju (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Ranbir used to wake up at 3 am to have protein shakes Ranbir sat with the prosthetics team for six hours every day "I detest the gym," Ranbir added

Ranbir Kapoor hates going to the gym, his words, but could you make that out from his amazing transformation in Sanju? No, right? That's because 3 am wake-up calls, eight meals a day and six hour sessions with the prosthetics team were invested in getting the looks right. The makers of Sanju shared a BTS video documenting what went into creating Ranbir Kapoor's many looks as Sanjay Dutt. "The biggest challenge was who will play Sanjay Dutt? Because somebody has to behave like him, look like him, feel like him," Rajkumar Hirani says in the video. January 2016 is when Ranbir received a text from Mr Hirani, when Ranbir replied: "I hope it's not the Sanjay Dutt biopic!"



But Ranbir says, one thing was made very clear "ki agar yeh look nahi achieve kar sakte toh yeh film nahi banaenge." The first challenge was to physically transform Ranbir into Sanjay Dutt, says the director, who rejected multiple looks before zeroing in on the perfect one. Prosthetic experts were appointed and a full tea was dedicated to get Ranbir's look right but then... "Test after test and we kept failing. It's really hard because you have to sit on a chair for six hours hoping like how to make it work and it's just a span of 30 seconds when you see it's not working. Six hours of hard work gone down the drain," says Ranbir. "But when we hit that look, Raju sir saw it and he's like we've got it," he adds. The video documents at least six of the rejected looks that Ranbir had tried on.



About physically transforming in Sanjay Dutt's frame, Ranbir says: "I detest the gym, I can't stand it. Its occupation hazard hence, I have to go. I have done some 13-14 films. So, this was the first opportunity in which I could do something with my body. So, I took it up as a challenge."



"Was having eight meals a day. Was waking up at 3am to have a protein shake, something which I didn't imagine I could do," he adds in the video. "Sanjay Dutt is the epitome of body building and I could not screw that up. If I'm going to play Sanjay Dutt onscreen, body was essential," says Ranbir.



After months of working out, what Ranbir Kapoor achieved has successfully stunned all of us. "I had a certain look, a muscular look, which I've never had in my life. Everybody on set looked at me in a way that 'ok, we've achieved something'," Ranbir says in the video.



