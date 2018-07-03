At Sanju Success Bash, Ranbir Kapoor Was Missing Vicky Kaushal, So Did This

Karishma Tanna, Dia Mirza, Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani at the party. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor made the sweetest gesture for his Sanju co-star Vicky Kaushal, who wasn't present at the film's success party on Monday. It is a well-known fact that the Sanju success party was a star-studded affair. However, team Sanju found the party to be incomplete without 'Kamli' aka Vicky Kaushal, who is currently busy with the shooting of his next film Uri in Serbia. Main man Ranbir Kapoor didn't want Vicky to miss out on the fun and without much ado, decided to connect with Vicky through a video-call as he made the success speech. Ranbir said: "Vicky, we miss you." Needless to say, Vicky Kaushal loved Ranbir's gesture and shared the video on his Instagram account. Vicky addressed Ranbir as a "gem" and wrote: "I'm miles away, but they made sure I be a part of the celebration. Team Sanju, you all are just too special. Love you all and miss you all so much. And RK meri jaan, my brother, I love you too, you are such a gem!"



Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's post here:





We must tell you that the video that Vicky shared was in fact made by Dia Mirza. Vicky thanked his Sanju co-star and wrote: "Thank you for capturing this, you have my heart." It is not just Ranbir Kapoor, who missed Vicky but also Dia Mirza, who shared a million dollar picture with the team and wrote: "Missing you Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor."



This is the post we are talking about:



Sanju has made over Rs 145 crore in four days and it has managed to shatter several box office records in the process (including one made by Baahubali: The Conclusion). Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, actors Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Karishma Tanna and director Rajkumar Hirani attended the big night.





is a biopic based on Sanjay Dutt's life.