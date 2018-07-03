After Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor Is Seen As Ranveer Singh's 'Competition.' Or So He Says

A look at Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh's bromance (courtesy Hotstar)

Highlights "I was really bowled over by his performance," said Ranbir "I've now been pitted against Ranveer as 'competition'," he added "It's amazing to have that," said Ranbir

Ranbir Kapoor, who has previously referred to Ranveer Singh as "the barometer of good work", was pitched the often-asked question yet again and this is what he told PTI about being compared to Ranveer as an actor. "I've seen Ranveer in Padmaavat and I was really bowled over by his performance. I thought he was phenomenal. I've now been pitted against Ranveer as 'competition'. It's amazing to have that. It only pushes us to do better work." By "now", Ranbir means the post-Sanju phase. He is currently basking in the glory of Sanju's box office success and also secretly relishing the critical acclaim he's received after playing Sanjay Dutt onscreen.



We got a glimpse of Ranveer and Ranbir's bromance in Season 5 of Koffee With Karan, and two years later, Ranbir has more to add about Ranveer: "He inspires and excites me. There are times his films do better business than mine and hopefully there will be a time when my films will be doing better business. It will be an interesting pattern," PTI quoted him as saying. In the past, Ranveer has headlined blockbusters like Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmavaat" while Ranbir's series of box office duds were only sort of interrupted by 2015's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.



While they are pitched as "competition" against each other, Ranbir also added that he often gets two-hero scripts with Ranveer as the other probable lead but a film with Ranveer has not materialised so far because: "We are two actors who have their own sensibilities. We can't come together just as a project. It has to be liked by both of us, individually. I am really looking forward to working with him and also Varun and Tiger."



"When you do a two-hero film, you share the burden. It's also easier because you have a partner-in-crime and you can have a lot of fun on sets too," added Ranbir.



After Ae Dil Hai Mushkil released, Ranbir confessed to being an admirer of Ranveer on Karan's show and said: "It makes me happy that somebody is out there and is doing this level of work. And it's unlimited. I'm scared that this guy has no limit. He can go anywhere." Meanwhile, Ranveer was asked about being compared to Ranbir, and his response was simple and curt: "Do I need to match up? Can the two of us just do good films? Take the industry forward. Do stellar work. Put us on the world map. Our films should be world class. He has it in him. Not just as an actor, as a director, as a filmmaker."



