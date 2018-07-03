As Sanju Destroys The Box Office, Ranbir Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala Celebrate

Ranbir Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala at the success party of Sanju

Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju is doing remarkable business at the box office and the team got together to celebrate the success of the film in Mumbai on Monday. Sanju has made over Rs 145 crore in just four days and has also "demolished" a Baahubali 2 record. The success party was hosted to celebrate Sanju's exceptional performance at the box office, which was attended by the film's cast - Ranbir Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal and Karishma Tanna - and director Rajkumar Hirani. Sanju is the biopic based on Sanjay Dutt's controversial life. However, we missed Ranbir's co-stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Jim Sarbh, who play significant roles in the film. Here are photos from Sanju's success party.









At the success party, we also spotted singers Monali Thakur, Sonu Nigam and Papon.









#Sanju sets the BO on... Gets #JaaduKiJhappi from the audience... Collects Rs 46.71 cr on Sun, MIND-BOGGLING... Has an EXCEPTIONAL Rs 100 cr+ opng weekend... Emerges HIGHEST OPENING WEEKEND of 2018... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr. Total: Rs 120.06 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2018

After a solid box office opening on Friday,pushed the total score to Rs 145 crore with its Day 4 collections. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Non-holiday / working day. Reduced ticket rates on weekdays. Yet,puts up a splendid total on Day 4 [Monday]. This one is not going to slow down soon... Friday Rs 34.75 crore, Sat Rs 38.60 crore, Sun 46.71 cr, Mon Rs 25.35 crore. Total: Rs 145.41 crore."also "demolished" the highest single day record, previously held by(Hindi), with it's Sunday collections - Rs 46.72 crore."



Ranbir Kapoor's previous releases - Roy, Bombay Velvet, Tamasha and Jagga Jasoos - proved to be box office duds, with only 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil turning out to be a hit. Ranbir Kapoor made a remarkable comeback at the box office with the release of Sanju, which has become the actor's highest opening day grosser till date.



Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Ranbir Kapoor plays the protagonist in the film. In Sanju, Vicky Kaushal plays Sanjay Dutt's onscreen best friend, Paresh Rawal plays Sunil Dutt, Manisha Koirala stars as Nargis Dutt and Sonam Kapoor features as Sanjay Dutt's love interest.