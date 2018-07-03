Sanjay Dutt Spotted With Friend Who Inspired Vicky Kaushal's 'Kamli' In Sanju

Sanjay Dutt with his friend Paresh Ghelani at the Mumbai airport.

Highlights Sanjay Dutt and Paresh Ghelani have been friends for over 4 decades "They are more like brothers," Vicky Kaushal had said earlier Sanju has collected over Rs 145 crore as of Monday

Sanjay Dutt was spotted travelling with his friend Paresh Ghelani, who is the inspiration behind the character of 'Kamli' in Sanju, the recently released biopic on the actor. Mr Ghelani, who is settled in US, walked with Sanjay Dutt as they entered the airport, without giving two hoots about the paparazzi clicking their pictures. In Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor plays the titular role while Kamli aka Kamlesh Kanhaiyalal Kapasi's role was played by Vicky Kaushal, who has received critical acclaim for his fine acting skills. Speaking about Mr Ghelani, Vicky said in a previous interview during the film's promotion: "Primarily there is a guy whose name is Paresh. He lives in the US. They have been friends for 30-40 years, they are more like brothers. For the film, this character is an amalgamation of three or four other friends of Sanju sir. People who know Sanju sir, they would know this is Pariya. So it's a fictionalized character but much closer to Pariya."



Here are pictures of Sanjay Dutt with his real life 'Kamli':



Meanwhile, Sanju, directed by Rajkumar hirani, is shattering several box office records since it released on June 29. The film beat all other 2018 films to occupy the top spot on the highest opening day collection list. So far, it has also smashed a record set by Baahubali: The Conclusion - highest single day collection (on Sunday).



As of Monday, Sanju has collected over Rs 145 crore and it shows no signs of slowing down at the ticket window.





also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor.