'Loved Sanju.' Aamir Khan Tweets With A Special Message For Ranbir Kapoor And Vicky Kaushal

Sanju: "Ranbir Kapoor is outstanding and Vicky Kaushal blew my mind," wrote Aamir Khan

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 29, 2018 19:46 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Loved Sanju.' Aamir Khan Tweets With A Special Message For Ranbir Kapoor And Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in Sanju (Image courtesy: hirani.rajkumar)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Very moving story of a father and son, and of two friends: Aamir
  2. Aamir watched Sanju at a special screening of the film
  3. Aamir Khan was earlier approached to play Sunil Dutt's part in Sanju

"Loved Sanju! Very moving story of a father and son, and of two friends. Ranbir is outstanding and Vicky Kaushal blew my mind! Thank you, Rajkumar Hirani for yet another film which entertain and enriches," tweeted Aamir Khan this evening for the much-awaited film. Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju opened to positive reviews on Friday. The film is a biopic on Sanjay Dutt, with whom Aamir had co-starred in 2014's PK, directed by Mr Hirani. Aamir watched Sanju at a special screening of the film, hosted on Friday. He came with wife Kiran Rao and son Junaid. While Ranbir plays Sanjay Dutt in Sanju, Vicky Kaushal stars as his childhood friend.

Here's Aamir Khan's review for Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju.
 

 


Interestingly, Aamir Khan was earlier approached to play Sunil Dutt's part in Sanju but he refused as he was 'unwilling to take up any other role than that of Sanjay Dutt.' "In this film I can't do any other role apart from Sanjay Dutt's, which I can't do because Ranbir is doing," Aamir Khan had said at the media interaction. "I can't come to a set thinking and be looking at Ranbir and be like, hmmm... these should be my lines," he added.

Meanwhile, Sanju was also loved by other celebs like Karan Johar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Boman Irani and Meghna Gulzar.

In a series of tweets, Karan Johar reviewed the film with a special mention for Vicky Kaushal.

Read his tweets here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Here's what the other stars have tweeted.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Sanju 4 stars out of 5. "Ranbir Kapoor, slipping into the skin of the troubled Bollywood star, pulls out the stops in astonishingly effective ways, subsuming his own personality completely into that of the protagonist. Sanju, as a result, is an entertainer that delivers more than just the superficial goods that one expects from a mass entertainer. It sets a new benchmark for Bollywood biopics. It will be a hard act to follow," he wrote.

The cast of Sanju also includes names like Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Jim Sarbh.

 

 

 

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

SanjuRanbir KapoorAamir Khan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................