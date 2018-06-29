'Loved Sanju.' Aamir Khan Tweets With A Special Message For Ranbir Kapoor And Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in Sanju (Image courtesy: hirani.rajkumar)

"Loved Sanju! Very moving story of a father and son, and of two friends. Ranbir is outstanding and Vicky Kaushal blew my mind! Thank you, Rajkumar Hirani for yet another film which entertain and enriches," tweeted Aamir Khan this evening for the much-awaited film. Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju opened to positive reviews on Friday. The film is a biopic on Sanjay Dutt, with whom Aamir had co-starred in 2014's PK, directed by Mr Hirani. Aamir watched Sanju at a special screening of the film, hosted on Friday. He came with wife Kiran Rao and son Junaid. While Ranbir plays Sanjay Dutt in Sanju, Vicky Kaushal stars as his childhood friend.



Here's Aamir Khan's review for Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju.



Loved Sanju! Very moving story of a father and son, and of two friends. Ranbir is outstanding and Vicky Kaushal blew my mind! Thank you Raju for yet another film which entertain and enriches.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) June 29, 2018



Interestingly, Aamir Khan was earlier approached to play Sunil Dutt's part in Sanju but he refused as he was 'unwilling to take up any other role than that of Sanjay Dutt.' "In this film I can't do any other role apart from Sanjay Dutt's, which I can't do because Ranbir is doing," Aamir Khan had said at the media interaction. "I can't come to a set thinking and be looking at Ranbir and be like, hmmm... these should be my lines," he added.



Meanwhile, Sanju was also loved by other celebs like Karan Johar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Boman Irani and Meghna Gulzar.



In a series of tweets, Karan Johar reviewed the film with a special mention for Vicky Kaushal.





Read his tweets here.

Overall congratulations to the team of this BLOCKBUSTER!!! VINOD CHOPRA and @foxstarhindi for the box office juggernaut called #Sanju!!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 29, 2018

VICKY KAUSHAL is emerging to be such a bonafide movie star!!! There is nothing this talented actor can't do!!! He plays the sympathetic friend with such emotional depth!! He made me cry with him....superb!!!! @vickykaushal09 and what a year he is having!!!!! #sanju — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 29, 2018

Encompassing such a tumultuous and rollercoaster life in this duration...and still holding onto the emotional energy and non stop humour is a mammoth achievement!! Please hail the NUMBER 1 Mainstream film of our times!!! RAJKUMAR HIRANI #sanju — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 29, 2018



Here's what the other stars have tweeted.

Just watched sanju! It's such a beautiful and a touching film. I am completely blown!!! Raju sir and Ranbir together have created something out of this world. Ranbir is just so amazing!!! Uff! #sanju#ranbirkapoor#RajuHirani — fatima sana shaikh (@fattysanashaikh) June 28, 2018

#Sanju is a complex life narrated deftly, in inimitable @RajkumarHirani style.. #RanbirKapoor is talent unimaginable and @vickykaushal09 's Kamles is superlative, in character and portrayal! — Meghna Gulzar (@meghnagulzar) June 29, 2018

Every 3 years this quiet unassuming man gifts us with his 'giant of a baby'. In 15 years this is his 5th. Glad you take your time Raju. Its well worth the wait! Its #Sanju day!!!!!@RajkumarHirani — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) June 29, 2018



In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Sanju 4 stars out of 5. "Ranbir Kapoor, slipping into the skin of the troubled Bollywood star, pulls out the stops in astonishingly effective ways, subsuming his own personality completely into that of the protagonist. Sanju, as a result, is an entertainer that delivers more than just the superficial goods that one expects from a mass entertainer. It sets a new benchmark for Bollywood biopics. It will be a hard act to follow," he wrote.



The cast of Sanju also includes names like Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Jim Sarbh.