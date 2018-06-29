Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Spotted Together Again. This Time At Screening

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at the screening of Sanju

Rajkumar Hirani-directed Sanju has been the cynosure of all eyes since its inception and continues to make helluva buzz. While, Sanju opened for the cinephiles today, special screenings were arranged for celebrities at two different locations in Mumbai on Thursday. And guess who were spotted entering the venue together? No, we aren't talking about Nick and Priyanka Chopra but rumoured couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt watched the film together. Sanjay Dutt, who was also previously spotted at a screening, attended the Thursday screening, which was held at the Yash Raj Films studios. It was a starry affair and celebrities thronged in large numbers to witness Sanjay Dutt's biopic onscreen. Aamir Khan, who has worked with Rajkumar Hirani in films like PK and 3 Idiots, didn't miss the screening of Sanju. The actor attended the screening with Kiran Rao and son Junaid. Here are photos from Sanju screening.





A R Rahman, Subhash Ghai, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Meghna Gulzar, Sidharth Roy Kapoor , Fatima Sana Sheikh, Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and Imtiaz Ali were among others who attended the screening:





The second screening was held in PVR Mumbai, which was attended by singer Papon, Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan and Sukhwinder Singh. Paresh Rawal also attended the screening in PVR.



Sanju: The second screening was held in PVR Mumbai, which was attended by singer Papon, Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan and Sukhwinder Singh. Paresh Rawal also attended the screening in PVR.Celebrities, who watched the film, were bowled over by Ranbir Kapoor's acting prowess and Rajkumar Hirani's direction. This is how they reacted after watching

Just watched sanju! It's such a beautiful and a touching film. I am completely blown!!! Raju sir and Ranbir together have created something out of this world. Ranbir is just so amazing!!! Uff! #sanju#ranbirkapoor#RajuHirani — fatima sana shaikh (@fattysanashaikh) June 28, 2018

Just saw #Sanju..totally moved..a remarkable film..salute to #RajKumarHirani#AbhijatJoshi..#RanbirKapoor excels..a surprisingly versatile performance by #VickyKaushal..love and dua's for my brother @duttsanjay..high time people hear your side of the story..kuch toh log kahen ge — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) June 28, 2018

Go and watch #Sanju to experience real Sanjay Dutt on screen superbly performed by my favourite actor #Ranbir kapoor bringing real character alive: A heart touching film brilliantly narrated n directed by raju Congratulations @rajuhirani@abhijatj904@ChopraVidur 4 superhit — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) June 29, 2018



Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanju, which is indeed one of the year's most anticipated films, also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal and Karishma Tanna, besides Ranbir.



