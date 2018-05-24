Aamir Khan Reveals Why He Refused To Play Sunil Dutt In Sanju Aamir Khan revealed that Mr Hirani had offered him the role of Sunil Dutt in Sanju

At a media interaction recently, Aamir Khan revealed that Mr Hirani had offered him the role of Sunil Dutt in the biopic but it was Sanjay Dutt's character, which Aamir was actually interested in. Aamir recently revealed the reason for not coming on board Sanju and said that it was Sanjay Dutt's role in the film that had "won his heart" and he was unwilling to take up any other role in the movie. "In this film I can't do any other role apart from Sanjay Dutt's, which I can't do because Ranbir is doing," Aamir Khan said at the media interaction. "I can't come to a set thinking and be looking at Ranbir and be like, hmmm... these should be my lines," he added.



Talking about the particular role he was offered, Aamir added, "Dutt Saab's role is a fabulous role. There is so much about Sanju's relationship with his father, but Sanju's role is unbelievable. I told Raju that role had won my heart. " Sanju, which releases next month, casts Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt and Manisha Koirala as Nargis. After the posters of Sanju released, Ranbir Kapoor received thumbs-up from fans for his striking on-screen resemblance to Sanjay Dutt. The ensemble cast of Sanju also includes Dia Mirza as Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata and Karishma Tanna as Madhuri Dixit while Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor have extended cameos in the Rajkumar Hirani-directed film.



Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani have worked together in films such as PK and 3 Idiots, both of which turned out to be blockbusters hits. Aamir Khan has clocked 30 years in the industry and will be next seen in Thugs Of Hindostan. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh. Aamir has also confirmed he is producing



Sanju is scheduled to release on June 29.



