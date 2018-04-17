Aamir Khan May Co-Produce Biopic On Gulshan Kumar If Underworld References Are Toned Down Aamir Khan reportedly wants the film to focus on Gulshan Kumar's rags to riches story

The biopic on T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar appears to have got a new helping hand none other than Aamir Khan. The actor is reportedly considering to co-produce the biopic, titled, if Subhash Kapoor, the film's writer and director, agrees to make a few changes to the script. A source told mid-day that Aamir wants the film to focus on Gulshan Kumar's "underdog story" with minimal references to the underworld. "The screenplay is currently being tweaked to make it more about Gulshan's rise from being a fruit juice vendor to the owner of the biggest music label in the country. Aamir is a big believer in underdog stories," a source told mid-day "Aamir wanted the underworld details to be reduced. The alleged role of the underworld in Gulshan's death will be eliminated. The film will just touch upon these topics," the source added. Subhash Kapoor declined to comment on the latest development saying, "I am under an NDA with T-Series." Initially, Akshay Kumar was signed to play the role of Gulshan Kumar in. However, due to creative differences Akshay opted out of the film and also returned the signing amount . Before Akshay had quit, Tulsi Kumar (daughter of Gulshan Kumar) had said that Akshay was the "perfect" choice for the role . As per the mid-day report, the filmmakers are still looking for an actor to play the role of Gulshan Kumar.Aamir Khan is currently filmingand he's reportedly planning to adapt theon the big screen.