Ignored, Akshay Kumar Reportedly Quit This Film

My association with Him began with my very first film. He was The Emperor Of Music! Now know His story... #Mogul, The Gulshan Kumar story! pic.twitter.com/lD8V6s4HeX — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 15, 2017

Months after Tulsi Kumar said " Akshay Kumar is perfect for Mogul ," the superstar has reportedly dropped out of the biopic on T-Series' Gulshan Kumar. Akshay reportedly suggested changes to the script ofand was blatantly ignored by director Subhash Kapoor, stated mid-day . "Akshay has some concerns over the script that director Subhash Kapoor has greenlit. He requested that a few things be rewritten. But, Subhash was adamant," mid-day quoted a source as saying. The creative differences made the 50-year-old actor change his mind and opt out of the movie - "Hence, Akshay thought it was best if he opted out," the source was quoted as saying.Akshay, however, is yet to inform the makers ofwith an official intimation, added the mid-day report. The first poster ofstated that it was supposed to release next year but now with a free slot on his roster, Akshay Kumar is said to give out his dates to other producers. This is what the actor had posted previously director Subhash Kapoor and theactor have already worked together - they collaborated for this year's courtroom dramawhich featured Akshay as a struggling lawyer from Lucknow.Earlier this year, Gulshan Kumar's daughter Tulsi told news agency PTI that Akshay is the most suited actor for the role because: "There are a lot of similarities between Akshay and my father. Akshay is a Punjabi and so are we. He is Delhi-based and my dad was also from Delhi. I think he would be able to pull off the character."or not, Akshay Kumar has Rajinikanth'sto look forward to which is releasing in April. He's also currently shooting for, which co-stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.