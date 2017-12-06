Ignored, Akshay Kumar Reportedly Quit This Film

Months after Tulsi Kumar said "Akshay Kumar is perfect for Mogul," the superstar has reportedly dropped out of the biopic on T-Series' Gulshan Kumar. Akshay reportedly suggested changes to the script of Mogul and was blatantly ignored by director Subhash Kapoor, stated mid-day. "Akshay has some concerns over the script that director Subhash Kapoor has greenlit. He requested that a few things be rewritten. But, Subhash was adamant," mid-day quoted a source as saying. The creative differences made the 50-year-old actor change his mind and opt out of the movie - "Hence, Akshay thought it was best if he opted out," the source was quoted as saying.
Highlights
- Akshay Kumar was to play Gulshan Kumar in Mogul
- He reportedly suggested changes to Mogul script
- 'The director was adamant,' said a source
Akshay, however, is yet to inform the makers of Mogul with an official intimation, added the mid-day report. The first poster of Mogul stated that it was supposed to release next year but now with a free slot on his roster, Akshay Kumar is said to give out his dates to other producers. This is what the actor had posted previously:
My association with Him began with my very first film. He was The Emperor Of Music! Now know His story... #Mogul, The Gulshan Kumar story! pic.twitter.com/lD8V6s4HeX— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 15, 2017
Mogul director Subhash Kapoor and the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor have already worked together - they collaborated for this year's courtroom drama Jolly LLB 2 which featured Akshay as a struggling lawyer from Lucknow.
Earlier this year, Gulshan Kumar's daughter Tulsi told news agency PTI that Akshay is the most suited actor for the role because: "There are a lot of similarities between Akshay and my father. Akshay is a Punjabi and so are we. He is Delhi-based and my dad was also from Delhi. I think he would be able to pull off the character."
Mogul or not, Akshay Kumar has Rajinikanth's 2.0 to look forward to which is releasing in April. He's also currently shooting for Padman, which co-stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.