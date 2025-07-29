When Sanjay Dutt Said "Marriage Is A Heart Attack" And Why He Falls In Love With Every Woman He Dates

Sanjay Dutt has had a few notable relationships spanning his career in the movies. While the linkups were often making a buzz, he has also had three marriages.

Interestingly, Sanjay Dutt shared his take on marriage and relationships back in Koffee with Karan Season 1 (2005), when he had graced the Koffee couch with Sushmita Sen.

When asked about relationships, he had said, "I love to be loved. I love homebody to hold me, cuddle me, treat me like a son, and I just live being loved... I'm more romantic today."

"Marriage is a commitment that you have to accept. There were Nargis and Sunil Dutt. Women had to sacrifice a lot at that time. And today I've not seen a happy man, I don't know why," added the Munnabhai actor.

As the host, Karan Johar further probed about the institution of marriage, which seemed to be dwindling, Sanjay Dutt answered, "I think both people have to be committed."

On being asked if it is difficult to be faithful to one's spouse, the actor said, "It's not difficult to be faithful, but to adjust is very difficult."

His co-guest Sushmita Sen then made a hilarious comment on how he would know whom to marry if he was going to be in love with every woman he'd been in a relationship with, Sanjay Dutt said, "I've got a big heart, Sush. I love these heart attacks (marriage)."

Sanjay Dutt Marriages

Sanjay Dutt has been married thrice. His first marriage was to actress Richa Sharma in 1987, who passed away in 1996 due to brain cancer. In 1998, he married model Rhea Pillai, but they got divorced in 2008.

In the same year, he married Maanayata Dutt. They have twins named Shahraan and Iqra, who were born on October 21, 2010, and both of them will turn 15 this year.

Sanjay Dutt once spoke about how two people have to be committed in a marriage. He also added that it's not difficult to stay faithful, but to adjust. These statements were made in 2005, three years before he married Maanayata Dutt.

