To Sanjay Dutt, 66 Today, Birthday Wishes From Maanayata And Priya Dutt

Happy birthday, Sanjay Dutt. The actor turned 66 today (July 29). To make his day extra special, the actor's wife, Maanayata, posted the sweetest wish for the “love of her life.”

Maanayata uploaded a video that captured their adorable family moments. The clip opened with glimpses of the couple on their vacation, set against a backdrop of mountains and snow. It was followed by multiple pictures of Sanjay and Maanayata together and some with their kids, Shahraan and Iqra.

In the caption, Maanayata wrote, "Happy Birthday my love… our #saiyaara. Every day with you is a gift, but today we celebrate the amazing person you are. Celebrating another blessed year of strength, courage and love. You're my rock, my best friend, a protective father, the guiding star and the love of my life.

She added, “I'm so grateful for every smile, every laugh, and every moment we've shared. Endlessly grateful to God for “YOU” in our lives. We love you always and ever. God bless you with the best of the best blessings.”

Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya also wished her brother happy birthday with a few unseen throwback photos. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy Birthday bhaiya, I wish you all the happiness and success you so very much deserve. We argue, we fight, we laugh and we cry together but we all know that in times of trouble we will all stand together as one. Our love for each other makes that possible. Love you bhaiya. Happy birthday @duttsanjay.”

Workwise, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Tarun Mansukhani's Housefull 5, alongside Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff and more. Next, he will be a part of Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar. The film will release in theatres on December 5.