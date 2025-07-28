A Fan Left Rs 72 Crore Property To Sanjay Dutt Before She Died. He Returned It All

Sanjay Dutt recently revealed that he was once left property worth Rs 72 crore by a devoted fan. The twist? He returned all of it," he shared.

In an interview with Curly Tales, Sanjay spoke about the much-publicised incident from 2018.

The incident involved Nisha Patil, a terminally ill fan who left her entire estate empire to the actor.

Reacting to the news, he said, "I gave it back to her family."

The 62-year-old fan had reportedly instructed her bank to transfer her wealth to Sanjay after her death.

Sanjay Dutt made his Bollywood debut in 1981 with Rocky. Over the years, he has appeared in several iconic films, including Naam, Saajan, Khal Nayak, Vaastav, and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

While his career has seen massive success, he has also faced personal and legal challenges. His involvement in the 1993 Bombay blasts case led to a five-year prison sentence, which he completed in 2016.

The actor was last seen in Bhootnii and Housefull 5, both released earlier this year. He will next appear in the Telugu film Akhanda 2, starring Balakrishna, scheduled to release on 25 September.

Sanjay is also part of Dhurandhar, an espionage-action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar. The film features a star-studded cast, including Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna and Sara Arjun. It is slated for release on December 5.

Dhurandhar will clash at the box office with The RajaSaab, another highly anticipated film starring Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt. Additionally, the actor is set to appear in the Kannada film KD - The Devil, expected to release in 2026.