Sanjay Dutt's Loved-Up Post For Maanayata Dutt On Their 16th Wedding Anniversary

Sanjay Dutt's latest Instagram post is a heartfelt tribute to the “maa” of his kids. Celebrating 16 years of togetherness, the actor shared a carousel of pictures dedicated to his wife, Maanayata Dutt.

In the first frame, Maanayata is wearing a pink outfit. Whereas, Sanjay Dutt looks sharp in a blue suit. The next slide captures them in casual and cool ensembles. We are in love with Maanayata's smile.

In his caption, Sanjay Dutt wrote, “Happy anniversary maa, thank you for being In my life and always being a rock and standing by me, and thank you for giving me Iqra and Shahraan, we shall rise again together soon, love you lots.”

Wishes quickly followed in the comments section. Raj Kundra wrote, “Happy anniversary praaji to you and Maana.”

Chunky Panday said, “Happy Happy Anniversary.” Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt commented, “Happy Anniversary.”

Shilpa Shirodkar posted, “Happy anniversary my dearest Sanju and Maanyata. Sending you both so much love.”

Sikandar Kher simply wrote, “Happy anniversary,” and dropped a red heart. Many others followed suit.

Maanayata Dutt also posted a sweet note on Instagram to wish her “annoying bestest half.” The entrepreneur wrote, “When you truly love a person, you love them twice!! We hurry too much when we say ‘I love you' the first time. we are attracted to the way they look, the way they smell, the way they move, and the way they talk. But, after a few months or years the curtains falls off from the senses that are not so attractive anymore!”

Maanayata continued, “We are faced with the true person that they are, the generational trauma, the mood swings, the moral indifferences, the habits, sometimes it's not so pleasant anymore…. But even then if you chose to love the same person, such love,…is the love of understanding…knowing….power…. And when you say, I love you ….this love is strength….imperishable…and forever”

Sanjay Dutt's wife signed off, “I love you Sanjay Dutt my annoying bestest half.”

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt got married in 2008. The lovebirds are parents to twins Shahraan and Iqra. Earlier, Sanjay Dutt was married to Richa Sharma, who died in 1996 due to a brain tumour. From that union, Sanjay Dutt has a daughter named Trishala.