Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju: More Details About Vicky Kaushal's Role

Vicky Kaushal plays an important part in Sanju, which is evident from the trailer and the film's songs and there has been a lot of speculation around his onscreen character since the first poster was introduced. While some said Vicky was portraying the character of Sanjay Dutt's colleague and now brother-in-law Kumar Gaurav, others speculated that the Masaan actor will be seen as Sanjay Dutt's childhood best friend in the film. However, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani in a statement said that Vicky's character is based on Sanjay Dutt's real life close friend Paresh Ghelani, who is settled in America. "Sanjay Dutt had many friends in his life. One such friend of Sanjay lives in America, Vicky's character traits are based on this friend of Sanju whose name is Paresh," Mr Hirani said in a statement. Ranbir Kapoor plays the protagonist in the Sanjay Dutt biopic.
Highlights
- "Vicky's character is based on Sanju's friend Paresh," said Mr Hirani
- "It's an amalgamation of three-four other friends of Sanju," said Vicky
- "It's a fictionalised character," said Vicky Kaushal
The trailer reveals that Vicky Kaushal plays a dear friend to Sanjay Dutt, who sticks by the actor through the rough patches in his life. Sanju director in his statement added that the essence of the friendship shared by Paresh and Sanjay Dutt has been retained in the film as well.
Watch the trailer here:
In his interview to NDTV, Vicky Kaushal had earlier given us an insight about the character he plays in Sanju. "Primarily there is a guy whose name is Paresh. He lives in the US. They have been friends for 30-40 years, they are more like brothers. For the film, this character is an amalgamation of three or four other friends of Sanju sir. People who know Sanju sir, they would know this is Pariya - they call him Pariya. So it's a fictionalized character but much closer to Pariya," the actor revealed during the interview.
Vicky Kaushal's onscreen character was introduced with a poster featuring himself and Ranbir Kapoor in May. The poster shared by Vicky, takes you back in time (because of the retro feel) and shows the two friends chilling in what appears to be a club. "Super excited to be playing the role of Sanju's best friend. Friendships like these are hard to find," he wrote.
CommentsOf being a part of Sanju, Vicky Kaushal earlier told PTI that it is a "big thing" for him. "Sanju is a special film made on a special person and it is made by a special person too. So it is a big thing for me to be part of this film," he said.
Based on Sanjay Dutt's life, Sanju features Manisha Koirala as Nargis (Sanjay Dutt's mother), Sonam Kapoor as one his rumoured girlfriends, Anushka Sharma as a biographer, Dia Mirza as Maanyata and Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt. The film will hit screens on June 2.