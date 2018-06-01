Sanju: Vicky Kaushal 'Couldn't Believe It' When Director Hirani Called

A still from Sanju (YouTube)

Riding high on success is actor Vicky Kaushal. After the massive box office success of, the actor is all set to feature in one of the year's most anticipated films,. Vicky Kaushal, who plays the role of Sanjay Dutt's best friend in the movie, told mid-day that he was elated when director Rajkumar Hirani approached him withand the actor said that he "couldn't believe it". "When he said that he has me in mind for a character, I couldn't believe it. I knew that even if I don't get to be part of the film, it's a validation that the biggest director in the country spared a thought for me," Vicky Kaushal told mid-day.This is the first time filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is directing Vicky Kaushal in a film. Speaking to mid-day, the actor said that Mr Hirani was the "first to know" when he had signed his "debut film",. "Raju sir was the first to know when I bagged my debut film. After I was selected for, I called my father [Sham Kaushal] to share the news. He was shooting with Rajkumar Hirani at the time. Despite my telling him to not tell anyone about it, he went up to Raju sir and said,," Vicky Kaushal added.Vicky Kaushal is playing Sanjay Dutt's best friend in. Vicky shared a glimpse of his look from the film on his Twitter handle and wrote: "Super excited to be playing the role of Sanju's best friend. Friendships like these are hard to find." Take a look at the tweet:The trailer ofwas launched at an event on Wednesday, which was attended by director Rajkumar Hirani, Ranbir Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal and Vicky Kaushal. Here's the trailer of the film:is a film based on Sanjay Dutt's life. Manisha Koirala stars as Nargis (Sanjay Dutt's mother), Sonam Kapoor as one his rumoured girlfriends, Anushka Sharma plays a biographer, Dia Mirza as Maanyata and Paresh Rawal plays Sunil Dutt. The film will hit screens on June 29.