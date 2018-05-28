Sanju Poster: Presenting Ranbir Kapoor And His 'Best Friend' Vicky Kaushal

Sanju's latest poster features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, who plays the actor's best friend in the film. The poster was shared by Vicky Kaushal and shows the two friends chilling in what appears to be a club. It will make you travel to the retro era. "Super excited to be playing the role of Sanju's best friend. Friendships like these are hard to find," he wrote. Earlier, it was reported that Vicky Kaushal will play the role of Kumar Gaurav in Sanju. However, at the launch of Sanju teaser, director Rajkumar Hirani said Vicky plays the actor's childhood friend. Actor Kumar Gaurav is married to Sanjay Dutt's sister Namrata.
Presenting Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in Sanju.
Sanju is a film on actor Sanjay Dutt's life. Of being a part of Sanju, Vicky Kaushal earlier told PTI that it is a 'big thing' for him. "Sanju is a special film made on a special person and it is made by a special person too. So it is a big thing for me to be part of this film," he said.
The makers of Sanju had releases several posters of Ranbir from the film and last week, the audience were introduced to his co-stars Sonam Kapoor and Paresh Rawal.
Sonam reportedly plays Sanjay Dutt's rumoured girlfriend Tina Munim, with whom he co-starred in Rocky. "A page from Sanju's crazy romantic love life!" read the poster's caption.
Paresh Rawal plays Sunil Dutt, the 58-year-old actor's father.
Meanwhile, Manisha Koirala plays Nargis (Sanjay Dutt's mother), Dia Mirza stars as his wife Maanyata, Anushka Sharma as a journalist. Karishma Tanna and Boman Irani are also part of Sanju.
The trailer of Sanju arrives on May 30 while the film hits the screens on June 29.