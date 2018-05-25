Sanju New Poster: Sonam And Ranbir Kapoor Bring Alive Sanjay Dutt's 'Crazy Love Life' Sanju new poster: Sonam Kapoor is said to have been cast as Sanjay Dutt's rumoured girlfriend Tina Munim but there's no confirmation yet

61 Shares EMAIL PRINT Sonam Kapoor shared the new poster of Sanju New Delhi: Highlights Sonam Kapoor shared the new poster of Sanju "A page from Sanju's crazy romantic love life," she tweeted The trailer of Sanju releases on May 30 Sanju just dropped a new poster, featuring Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor and we cant. keep. calm. Fans are delighted to have been treated with the new poster because this is the first time that movie-buffs get a glimpse of another character from the much-talked about biopic on 58-year-old actor Sanjay Dutt. The poster offers a glimpse of Mr Dutt's controversial love life, which often featured in the Bollywood gossip columns in the Eighties and Nineties. An ideas about just how exactly crazy was his personal life can be attained from the new photo, which will make you time travel to the retro era.



Sonam is said to have been cast as Rocky; but there's no confirmation yet. "A page from Sanju's crazy romantic love life! Watch the Sanju trailer on 30th May," Sonam wrote while sharing the poster.



Sonam, dressed in a retro wardrobe picks, is all forms of cute in the new poster, while Ranbir can be seen sporting the once-signature unkempt hairstyle of a much younger version of Sanjay Dutt. Go ahead, take a look:

A page from #Sanju's crazy romantic love life! Watch the #SanjuTrailer on 30th May. #RanbirKapoor@RajkumarHirani#RajkumarHiraniFilms@VVCFilms@foxstarhindipic.twitter.com/BrfPP6ktAN — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 25, 2018

Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of Sanjay Dutt in Sanju





And then take a look at this also. Resemblance much?

Images courtesy: YouTube and Sonam Kapooor

Here's a look at the rest of the ensemble cast: Anushka Sharma will also have extended cameos in Sanju, Sanju described the biopic as "the shocking story of a man who lived many lives" and now, the wait is only to see how the trailer actually describes the much-awaited film.



The trailer of Sanju releases on May 30 while the film is set to hit screens on June 29.





