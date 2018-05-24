Sanju Trailer Is Arriving Soon. Time Almost Ho Gaya, Mamu! For Sanju trailer, mark this date on the calendar - May 30

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Ranbir Kapoor on a poster of Sanju New Delhi: Highlights Sanju releases on June 29 The trailer of Sanju arrives on May 30 The teaser of Sanju was released in April Sanju is arriving very soon, like real soon. On Thursday, the makers of Sanju revealed that the film's trailer will be released on Wednesday next week - mark this date on the calendar - May 30. Sanju stars Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt and also has an ensemble cast comprising Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Jim Sarbh, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and Paresh Rawal. Movie-buffs and fans just can't wait for the trailer to arrive because while we got to see Ranbir in six different onscreen versions of Sanjay Dutt, there was no glimpse of any of the rest of the cast.



Sonam and Anushka will have extended cameos in Sanju while Paresh Rawal and Manish Koirala will feature as Sunil Dutt and Nargis respectively. Dia Mirza has been cast as Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata while Karishma Tanna will feature as Madhuri Dixit.



Till the time the trailer make it here, enjoy the teaser of Sanju:







Apart from the trailer release date, Sanju, said that the only character he wanted to be cast as is Sanjay Dutt. "In this film I can't do any other role apart from Sanjay Dutt's, which I can't do because Ranbir is doing," he said.



Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju is all set to hit screens on June 29.





